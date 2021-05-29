NANTUCKET – Nantucket Frefighters worked to contain a fire on Salros Road on Friday. There were no injuries and a cat was rescued from the second floor and returned to his owner unharmed.
Cat rescued from Nantucket house fire on Friday
May 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
