Cat rescued from tight spot in Falmouth

March 5, 2020


FALMOUTH – They say a cat has nine lives, well Falmouth Fire-Rescue (FFRD) reports: one down, eight to go! Earlier Thurday evening, FFRD crews were called to assist Falmouth Animal Control to assist in liberating a family pet from a tight squeeze. Pictured here is F/F Barengo accessing and coaxing out the family cat from behind a wall. There were no injuries!
Photos by Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN

