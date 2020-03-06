Cat rescued from tight spot in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – They say a cat has nine lives, well Falmouth Fire-Rescue (FFRD) reports: one down, eight to go! Earlier Thurday evening, FFRD crews were called to assist Falmouth Animal Control to assist in liberating a family pet from a tight squeeze. Pictured here is F/F Barengo accessing and coaxing out the family cat from behind a wall. There were no injuries!

Photos by Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN

