FALMOUTH – They say a cat has nine lives, well Falmouth Fire-Rescue (FFRD) reports: one down, eight to go! Earlier Thurday evening, FFRD crews were called to assist Falmouth Animal Control to assist in liberating a family pet from a tight squeeze. Pictured here is F/F Barengo accessing and coaxing out the family cat from behind a wall. There were no injuries!
Photos by Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN
Cat rescued from tight spot in Falmouth
March 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Warren Ends 2020 Presidential Bid after Super Tuesday Rout
- FDA Bans Shock Device Used on Mentally Disabled Patients
- Officials: 250 in Coronavirus Quarantine in Massachusetts
- Falmouth Business Accepting Applications for Scholarships
- International Women’s Day Breakfast Promotes Message of Progress
- Barnstable County Commissioners Approve Money for Coronavirus Prevention
- New Air Service Between Hyannis & Nantucket to Launch in April
- Eversource to Deploy AEDs on Line Trucks
- Barnstable Public Schools Taking Coronavirus Precautions
- Yarmouth State Trooper Competing in Boxing Match
- Family Pantry to Expand Mobile Meals Program to Dennis
- Sen. Cyr to Hold Office Hours in Orleans
- What’s The Update On The Coronavirus?