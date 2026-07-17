Caught on video: No injuries reported after vessel grounds off Woods Hole



WOODS HOLE – Seven passengers were safely evacuated after a vessel grounded in the Woods Hole passage around 9 AM Friday. Several crew members remained on board. Falmouth Firefighters, Harbormaster and the Coast Guard all responded to the scene. A commercial salvage company was working to refloat the vessel. The incident was captured on the GoMV webcam above. Watch the yacht in the right center further out than the departing ferry. Marine tracking identifies the vessel as the M/Y Favor, which is 127 feet long. Further details were not immediately available.