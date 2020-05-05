Cause of fatal Falmouth blaze determined to be from smoking

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire Chief Michael Small, Falmouth Police Chief Edward A. Dunne, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said the cause of the April 22, 2020 fire at One Crystal Spring Avenue was smoking. An elderly woman was rescued from the fire but later died at a Boston hospital. Massachusetts State Police have identified her as 82-year old Beverly J. Marshall, a resident of the home. Two other residents were treated for injuries sustained in the fire. A passer-by saw the fire and stopped to help two residents escape. A third was able to escape on his own. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. The fire started at 11:24 a.m. and damages are estimated at $150,000.

Investigators determined that the victim’s clothing ignited while she was smoking in the bathroom. She alerted another resident who was injured trying to help put out the flames.

The smoke alarms in the home sounded, but the role of smoke alarms is to alert people who are not immediately aware of the danger.

Falmouth Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal jointly investigated the fire. Assistance was received from the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance Unit.

Chief Small said, “Falmouth firefighters responded to two fatal fires in April, which is unusual for our town. We are part of the community we serve and offer our deepest condolences to these two families. While we are always ready to respond, we would prefer not to respond to any more fatal fires.”

“Smoking has caused nearly one-third of the 19 fire deaths so far in 2020,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “We want smokers to live long enough to quit, but we are also concerned about the people smokers live with. No matter your age, doctors have tools to help you quit that didn’t exist when you smoked your first cigarette. Ask your doctor about them,” he added. Call the Massachusetts Smokers Helpline sponsored by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669). Help is available over the telephone, while staying at home.