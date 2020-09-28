You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cause of Sandwich blaze ruled accidental

September 28, 2020

Britt Crosby/ Cape Cod FD

SANDWICH – Sandwich Fire Chief John J. Burke and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said a fire in a Model A pick-up truck was the cause of the September 26, 2020 fire at Russo’s Cape Cod Bark and Landscape fire at 145 Route 30 in Sandwich. The antique truck was being worked on inside a garage and a fire in the engine compartment ignited nearby gasoline vapors. The fire quickly spread to 60 bales of hay and the retail area of the garden center.

The building is a total loss and damages are estimated at $600,000. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. The Ford Model A pick-up truck and other vehicles inside the garage were destroyed along with the building.

The Sandwich Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal jointly investigated the fire. Explosions heard during the fire were from aerosol cans exploding. The fire is considered accidental.    

A state HazMat team responded to monitor the fire ground air quality because of the types of materials stored in the garden center. No hazards were detected

