CCRTA bus, car collide in Chatham





CHATHAM – A Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus and a car collided in Chatham about 8:15 PM Friday evening. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 28) between Ridgevale Road and Evergreen Lane. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate one of the car drivers from the wreckage. No one on the bus was injured. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Cape Cod Gateway Airport for the victim who was being extricated but could not fly due to weather conditions. Route 28 was to remain closed for some time while the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Unit investigates the crash.

Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN