Cement mixer vs pickup truck in Falmouth

February 11, 2020

FALMOUTH – A cement mixer and a pickup truck collided in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Thomas B. Landers Road and Research Drive. Firefighters had to extricate the driver using the Jaws of Life. MedFlight was not available due to weather so once freed, the victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

