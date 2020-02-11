FALMOUTH – A cement mixer and a pickup truck collided in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Thomas B. Landers Road and Research Drive. Firefighters had to extricate the driver using the Jaws of Life. MedFlight was not available due to weather so once freed, the victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Cement mixer vs pickup truck in Falmouth
February 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
