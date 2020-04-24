You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Centerville crash injures three

Centerville crash injures three

April 23, 2020

CENTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash in Centerville sent three people to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by the Bell Tower Mall around 7:45 PM Thursday evening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays until the scene was cleared.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 