Centerville man pleads guilty to role in heroin trafficking organization

CENTERVILLE – A Centerville man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to his role in a wide-ranging heroin trafficking conspiracy.

Vinicius Zangrande, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for April 27, 2022.

In May 2019, Zangrande and 10 co-defendants were arrested and charged with various drug distribution offenses. According to court documents, in 2019, law enforcement began investigating a Cape Cod drug trafficking organization, allegedly led by Edwin Otero. It is alleged that Otero and his co-conspirators distributed large quantities of heroin throughout Cape Cod, including Hyannis, Mashpee, Centerville and Osterville as well as Pawtucket, R.I. The investigation identified Zangrande as Otero’s driver, in which he provided transportation directly for Otero or transported drugs on Otero’s behalf. In addition to moving sizeable quantities of heroin, the investigation revealed that members of the Otero crew allegedly shot at a drug customer over an unpaid debt and videotaped themselves beating another man they incorrectly believed had provided information to the police. As a result of the investigation, heroin, oxycodone, packaging materials, scales, a finger press, cash and three firearms, including a 9-millimeter assault-type weapon that fit an ammunition clip recovered from the drug debt shooting, were seized.

Zangrande is the 5th defendant to plead guilty in the case. The remaining defendants have pleaded not guilty and are pending trial.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division; and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew K. Sonnabend made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Pohl and Lauren Graber of Rollins’ Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit are prosecuting the case.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The remaining defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.