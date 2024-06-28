You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire hosting change of command ceremony

June 28, 2024


CENTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire invites you to join them on Friday June 28th from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM for their Change of Command Ceremony to bid farewell to Chief Michael J. Winn and welcome Chief Byron L. Eldridge and Deputy Chief Patrick R. Hill. The ceremony will be held at 10 AM the Centerville District station at 1875 Falmouth Road in Centervilkle. Light refreshments will be served.

