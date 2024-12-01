MARSTONS MILLS – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) Firefighters were called to a large mulch pile fire around 2:30 PM Sunday. The incident was at 280 Old Falmouth Road, Cape Resources Contracting Company. Crews were expected to remain on scene for some time as the pile was pulled apart so it could be completely extinguished.
Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters battle large mulch pile fire
December 1, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
