Change you clocks, check your batteries

November 1, 2024


CAPE COD – Daylight savings time ends at 2 AM Sunday. Set clocks back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Use the opportunity to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

