Charges filed after fight allegedly involving a machete in Dennis



DENNIS – From Dennis Police: On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, Dennis Police were dispatched to a parking lot on Route 28 in West Dennis for a report of a Fight in Progress. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate an active altercation but were approached by witnesses and learned that a fight had occurred between three males that involved a machete. After a brief investigation, officers were able to develop probable cause to arrest Mervyn Nesbeth of Dennis Port for two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. A short time thereafter, he was located and taken into custody.

He was arraigned on these charges at the Orleans District Court on July 9, 2025. The investigation is ongoing.