Charges filed in alleged hate crime in Provincetown



PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: Ryan Mahimtura, 19, of Framingham, MA, Henry Ward, 19, of Hudson MA, and a minor of Hudson, MA have all been charged with two counts of Disorderly Conduct in relation to the incident that took place in Provincetown on July 1st where they allegedly drove through town threateningly with air horns yelling homophobic slurs from their vehicle at several people. Additional charges may be filed.

The alleged assault that occurred on June 30th in Provincetown is still being actively investigated. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Provincetown Police Detective Sergeant Jennifer Nolette at (508) 487-1212, or via email at [email protected]. You may also use the police department’s tip line at (508) 487-2828 or email at [email protected].

The Police Department will have additional officers on duty throughout the next several days to help look for suspicious and potentially harmful activity and be a visible presence in town during this busy holiday week.

Residents and visitors are reminded to stay vigilant and report any suspicious or threatening behavior immediately to police by calling 9-1-1.

Please join us on Tuesday, July 8th at 3:00 p.m. in the Auditorium at Town Hall for a Community Safety Forum where the Town Manager and Police Chief will provide updates on these recent incidents, share safety tips, and hear from community members.