You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Charter vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor

Charter vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor

August 10, 2022

HYANNIS – A charter vessel with 30 passengers on board reportedly grounded off Railroad Bluff in Hyannis Harbor. No injuries were reported. The passengers were taken off the vessel and brought ashore safely. A commercial salvage company was working with the Captain to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 