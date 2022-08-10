HYANNIS – A charter vessel with 30 passengers on board reportedly grounded off Railroad Bluff in Hyannis Harbor. No injuries were reported. The passengers were taken off the vessel and brought ashore safely. A commercial salvage company was working with the Captain to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
Charter vessel with 30 passengers grounds in Hyannis Harbor
August 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
