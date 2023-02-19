Chatham Airport reports no injuries after airplane lands wheels-up on runway

CHATHAM – The Chatham Airport Commission reports that there were no injuries after an aircraft landed wheels-up on the runway on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, at approximately 10:07 AM, a Cessna 182-RG attempted to land on Runway 24, and suffered a hard landing. The pilot and passenger self-exited the airplane and did not seek medical attention.

The Airport Manager immediately notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about the incident. Following polices and procedures, Chatham Airport issued a Notice To Airman (NOTAM) that Runway 24 was closed temporarily.

The Airport suspended operations on the runway and secured the area to prepare for the safe removal of the aircraft. Airport personnel performed mandatory safety checks of the runway area, and Runway 24 reopened at about 11:57 AM.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by the FAA.

Flightradar24 shows the plane had flown from the Falmouth Airpark to Chatham when the incident occurred.

