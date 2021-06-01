CHATHAM – Firefighters from Chatham and Harwich responded to 22 Howe’s Lane in Chatham around 1:30 PM for a reported structure fire. Crews arrived to discover a basement fire which was quickly brought under control. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Chatham and Harwich firefighters battle basement fire
June 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
