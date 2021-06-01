You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chatham and Harwich firefighters battle basement fire

Chatham and Harwich firefighters battle basement fire

June 1, 2021

CHATHAM – Firefighters from Chatham and Harwich responded to 22 Howe’s Lane in Chatham around 1:30 PM for a reported structure fire. Crews arrived to discover a basement fire which was quickly brought under control. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 