Chatham Fire announces Citizen Fire Academy

CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire-Rescue Department is accepting applications to its Citizens Fire Academy. The Citizens Fire Academy is an 8-week program designed to provide participants with a basic understanding of fire, rescue and emergency medical operations in the Chatham Fire-Rescue Department. The Academy will help enhance the participants knowledge of the Chatham Fire-Rescue Department’s capabilities, day to day operations and activities. Participants will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience (voluntary). Applications are available at Chatham Fire Headquarters.

When: Wednesdays March 26-May 14th from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Where: Chatham Fire Headquarters 135 Depot Road

Deadline for application is March 6th.

Sample topics:

Department Tour and History

Person al protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus

Fire apparatus and equipment

Thermal imaging cameras, search and rescue, fire extinguishers

Ambulance operations and equipment

CPR, first aid and basic medical treatment, bleeding control

Tower ladder operations

Special times, dive, water and technical rescue

Dispatch and communications

Participants must be:

At least 21 years of age with no criminal history

Able to commit to regular attendance

Pass a background check