Chatham Fire announces passing of retired Deputy Chief

December 29, 2024


CHATHAM – From Chatham Fire: The Chatham Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Retired Deputy Chief Ron Sgroi. Visiting hours will be Saturday January 4th from 11 AM to 1 PM at Nickerson Funeral Home at 87 Crowell Road in Chatham. Rest in peace, Deputy.

