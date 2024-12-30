CHATHAM – From Chatham Fire: The Chatham Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Retired Deputy Chief Ron Sgroi. Visiting hours will be Saturday January 4th from 11 AM to 1 PM at Nickerson Funeral Home at 87 Crowell Road in Chatham. Rest in peace, Deputy.
Chatham Fire announces passing of retired Deputy Chief
December 29, 2024
