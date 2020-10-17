You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chatham Fire battles truck fire

Chatham Fire battles truck fire

October 17, 2020

Chatham Police/CWN

SOUTH CHATHAM – Chatham Firefighters were called to a truck fire early Saturday afternoon. The truck was at the intersection of Middle Road and Williams Way. No injuries were reported. Traffic was detoured around the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

