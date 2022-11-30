You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chatham Fire Chief Justin Tavano sworn in at ceremony Wednesday

Chatham Fire Chief Justin Tavano sworn in at ceremony Wednesday

November 30, 2022

The Cape Cod Chronicle/CWN (used with kind permission of Alan Pollock)

CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Department held a ceremony at noon Wednesday. A proclamation was presented for retiring Chief David DePasquale. Fire Chief Justin Tavano was sworn in as the departments new Chief of Department. In addition, Ryan Clarke was sworn in as Deputy Fire Chief, Ryan Holmes was sworn in as a Captain, Tim Hunter was sworn in as a Lieutenant and Kristen Taylor was sworn in as a Firefighter.

