You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chatham Firefighters douse brush fire

Chatham Firefighters douse brush fire

September 3, 2024

CHATHAM – Chatham Firefighters responded to a brush fire around 4 PM Tuesday. Officials believe about 2 acres were scorched in an area off Deer Meadow Lane. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 