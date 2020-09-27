You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chatham Harbormaster assists another grounded vessel

September 27, 2020


CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster boat responded to another boat that grounded on a sand bar at the north channel entrance to Chatham Harbor Sunday afternoon. The boat was coming in from just off Nauset Beach around 3pm when it ran aground. Low tide in the area wasn’t until 5 PM.

