CHATHAM – Officials from Chatham and Harwich responded to Round Cove sometime after 4 PM for a report of an oil spill in the water. Fire crews deployed contaiment booms around the spill. Further details were not immediately available.
Chatham, Harwich officials respond to oil spill
July 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal Chat with Jay McMahon
- Sunday Journal with the Cape And Islands Educator Action Network
- Sunday Journal with Against The Tide
- US Consumer Spending Up 5.6%, But Virus Could Stall Gains
- Woods Hole Film Festival Extended Until August 3
- Sandwich Receiving Weekend Treat with Temporary Name Change
- Falmouth Officials Clarify Lifeguard COVID-19 Notifications
- Cape Cod Foundation Issues COVID-19 Grants to 8 Nonprofits
- Second Retail Marijuana Store Proposed for Provincetown
- Brewster Officials Pleased with Beach Ambassador Program
- Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum to Partially Reopen
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Frustrated With Private Events
- Cape Sees 11 New Coronavirus Cases, Additional Death