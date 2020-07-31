You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chatham, Harwich officials respond to oil spill

Chatham, Harwich officials respond to oil spill

July 31, 2020

CHATHAM – Officials from Chatham and Harwich responded to Round Cove sometime after 4 PM for a report of an oil spill in the water. Fire crews deployed contaiment booms around the spill. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 