Chatham officer promoted to sergeant

CHATHAM – From Chatham Police: On Thursday, May 01, 2025, the Chatham Police Department hosted a promotional ceremony for Officer Elizabeth Thompson’s promotion to the rank of Sergeant.

The event was well attended by department members, other Chatham public safety departments, town elected and appointed officials, family and friends.

Sergeant Thompson was hired by the department in July of 2019 and graduated #1 in her class from the (inaugural) Cape Cod Police Academy.

Sgt. Thompson is a Field Training officer, a member of the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council’s Search and Rescue Team. She is a certified drone pilot and a member of the Chatham Emergency Management Team’s Drone Program. She is also a valuable member of the department’s Recruitment Team.

Sgt. Thompson was a founding contributor to (last year’s) first annual Youth Police Academy. She contributes to many other departmental events including ”Shop with a Cop”, our annual Toys for Tots drive, Citizen’s Police Academy, and National Night Out events. She is currently pursuing her Master’s Degree.

She was sworn in today by Chatham Town Clerk, Julie Smith. Sgt. Thompson was pinned by her father (Rob) and mother (Cindy). She was administered the “Law Enforcement Oath” by Chief Anderson.

She continues her family legacy as a Chatham Police Officer. Her Great Grandfather, Chatham Police Officer Edmund “Red” Harding is pictured (second from left), in a 1937 photograph highlighting the (then) Chatham Police Department’s Revolver Team.

Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Thompson!