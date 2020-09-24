Chatham officials issue statement after two firefighters test positive for COVID-19



CHATHAM -Town officials were notified on Friday, September 18, by the MA Department of Public Health (MADPH), that a seasonal resident returning to Chatham from out of state tested positive for Covid-19, and had come into contact with relatives including a Chatham Fire Department employee and a Monomoy Regional School District student, in response the Town conducted testing on Monday, September 21, of 26 Fire Department staff and two Emergency Operations Center (EOC) staff.

Additionally, the Town conducted testing on 7 school staff members who had come into contact with the student who was COVID-19 positive.

Unrelated testing was also conducted on 10 staff members of the Town’s Harbormaster Division, after two seasonal staff members tested positive following attendance at a non-work related off-Cape event.

In all, 45 Town employees were tested. Town officials were notified of those test results today.

Of the 26 members of the Fire Department, 24 were negative and 2 test results came back positive. (Neither of these two cases appear connected to the case that led to the testing; the firefighter who had contact with the initial positive individual previously tested negative.) All test results were negative for the EOC staff (2), Monomoy Regional School District staff (7), and Harbormaster staff (10).

In addition, Town officials will follow up today’s test results with 5 immediate action steps:

1. Fire Department personnel who tested positive are in isolation in accordance with State Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidance.

2. Contract-tracing of their close contacts by the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) is underway.

3. Follow-up testing of Fire Department personnel will take place on Saturday, September 26, and Tuesday, September 29, in accordance with protocols for “essential workers” remaining on the job.

4. The Fire Department is ensuring all shifts are properly staffed for emergency response in the community. 5. The Town has contracted with an outside firm to deep clean and disinfect the Fire Department tomorrow, September 24. This is in addition to the ongoing disinfectant fogging, deep cleaning, and other extraordinary measures being take by the Fire Department each day

“Over the last six months, our community worked diligently to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Considering the recent cases, we all must make a conscious effort to remain vigilant,” said Chatham Town Manager Jill Goldsmith.

“We want our community to know that we are maintaining our staffing levels with no impact to our ability to respond to the needs of our community,” said Chatham Fire Department Chief David DePasquale. “Our firefighters and EOC team are on the front-lines of this pandemic every day, and we have and will continue to take every measure possible to ensure their safety and well-being. Their families and loved ones are an extension of our family and we are doing all we can to keep them safe and to protect the community we serve.”

DePasquale said that even prior to the recent test results, Department facilities are disinfected once a week, high touch surfaces are cleaned constantly, and all emergency vehicles are sanitized after each time they are utilized to ensure the safety of firefighters and those they serve.

Meanwhile, Board of Selectmen Chair Shareen Davis reiterated the Board’s urging for all residents and visitors continued adherence to State guidelines, Governor’s Orders, and local Board of Health Orders regarding Covid-19, including wearing masks when social distancing cannot be maintained or in Board of Health designated mandatory mask areas, avoiding crowds, and frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizer.