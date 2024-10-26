CHATHAM – Chatham Police are investigating a rollover crash. It happened about 8 PM on Main Street by the Chatham Wayside Inn. No serious injuries were reported after a Toyota Rav4 ended up on its side. Main Street was closed until the vehicle could be removed. Further details were not immediately available.
Chatham Police investigating rollover crash
October 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
