Chatham Police investigating rollover crash

October 25, 2024

Chatham Police/CWN

CHATHAM – Chatham Police are investigating a rollover crash. It happened about 8 PM on Main Street by the Chatham Wayside Inn. No serious injuries were reported after a Toyota Rav4 ended up on its side. Main Street was closed until the vehicle could be removed. Further details were not immediately available.

