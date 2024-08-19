CHATHAM – Chatham Police Lieutenant Andrew Goddard is retiring after 33 years of service, 27 of those with Chatham. A “Last Coffee” was held Monday morning starting at 10 AM at the Town Hall Annex Large Meeting Room at 261 George Ryder Road to recognize his years of service.
Chatham Police Lieutenant retiring after 33 years
August 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
