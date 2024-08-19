You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chatham Police Lieutenant retiring after 33 years

Chatham Police Lieutenant retiring after 33 years

August 19, 2024


CHATHAM – Chatham Police Lieutenant Andrew Goddard is retiring after 33 years of service, 27 of those with Chatham. A “Last Coffee” was held Monday morning starting at 10 AM at the Town Hall Annex Large Meeting Room at 261 George Ryder Road to recognize his years of service.

