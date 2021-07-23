CHATHAM – Chief Mark Pawlina recently presented a 25 year pin to Deputy Chief Michael Anderson on Mike’s 25th year anniversary with the CPD. Congratulations Mike!
Chatham Police mark 25 years of service by Deputy Chief Michael Anderson
July 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
