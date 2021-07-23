You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chatham Police mark 25 years of service by Deputy Chief Michael Anderson

July 23, 2021

Chatham Police/CWN

CHATHAM – Chief Mark Pawlina recently presented a 25 year pin to Deputy Chief Michael Anderson on Mike’s 25th year anniversary with the CPD. Congratulations Mike!

