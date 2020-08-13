Chatham Police release update on crash involving cruiser

CHATHAM – On August 11, 2020 at approximately 08:42 p.m., the Chatham Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the intersection of Crowell Road and Northgate Road. The crash involved three vehicles.

01. 2000 Jeep Cherokee, Operated by Trenton S. Andrews (age 18)

02. 2020 Ford Explorer Police Cruiser, Operated by Chatham Police Officer Joshua S. Wisniewski, (age 40)

03. 2014 Jeep Wrangler, Operated by Edward J. McCarthy III (age 21)

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Jeep Cherokee was travelling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Northgate Road approaching the intersection with Crowell Road. At the same time, the Ford Explorer was travelling southbound on Crowell Road, and the Jeep Wrangler was travelling northbound on Crowell Road.

The Jeep Cherokee entered the intersection onto Crowell Road without stopping or yielding to Crowell Road traffic. The Jeep Cherokee struck the Ford Explorer, and then both vehicles were pushed into the northbound lane of Crowell Road, striking the Jeep Wrangler.

As a result of the collision, the Jeep Cherokee’s final rest stop was on top of the Ford Explorer and the Jeep Wrangler. All three vehicles sustained major damage.

Officer Wisniewski was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, and was released with minor injuries.

The operator of the Jeep Cherokee was not transported to a medical facility at the time of this crash.

An 18 year old male passenger in the Jeep Cherokee was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the Jeep Wrangler was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and was later transported to a medical facility in Boston with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officer Wisniewski was on duty at the time of this crash. At the time of the crash he was on routine patrol and was not responding to a call for service. He was not wearing a body camera, nor was the cruiser equipped with a camera system.

This investigation is still ongoing and is based upon statements from the vehicle operators, crash reconstruction data which includes but is not limited to; reconstruction measurements and diagrams, retrieved internal vehicle data and several civilian eyewitnesses to the crash.

The investigation is being conducted by the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement’s Crash Reconstruction Team and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department. We will provide the findings of this investigation and any pending motor vehicle charges that may be sought, when the investigation is complete.

The Chatham Police Department expresses our well wishes to all individuals who were injured in this crash.