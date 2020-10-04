CHATHAM – Chatham Police Sergeant Sarah Harris is asking anyone to call her at 508-945-1213 if you can help identify this female who shoplifted almost $1000.00 worth of merchandise from their of our downtown stores.
Chatham Police seek woman accused of shoplifting nearly $1,000 in merchandise from local store
October 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
