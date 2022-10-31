Chatham Police Sergeant promoted to Deputy Chief

CHATHAM – The Chatham Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Lou Malzone, to the position of Deputy Chief of Police.

Deputy Chief Malzone was sworn in today, October 31, 2022, by Assistant Town Clerk Amy Burrow, at Town Hall, surrounded by department members and town staff.

Deputy Chief Malzone is passionate about transparency in policing and maintaining the trust that the Department has built with the community. He demonstrated his understanding of Community Policing, the need to identify and serve all demographics within the community and his strong desire to act in a collaborative and positive way as a member of the core management team within the Town of Chatham and the Chatham Police Department.

Deputy Chief Malzone has been a member of the Chatham Police Department for the past sixteen (16) years and has held numerous positions within the department during that time, including Patrolman, Detective, Firearms Instructor, Court Prosecutor and Sergeant. He is also a member of the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team, the Cape Cod Regional Detectives Group, the Cape Cod Drug Task Force and is a Chatham Police Citizens Police Academy Instructor. He has a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Curry College, Plymouth, MA. and a bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Salve Regina University, Newport, RI.

Deputy Chief Malzone will now command the Administration and Special Services Division. Some of these duties include Detectives and Investigations, Internal Investigations and Professional Standards, Evidence and Property Management, Court Prosecution and Records Management.

There will be a formal promotional ceremony in the near future, with a date and time yet to be determined.