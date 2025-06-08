You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chevy El Camino destroyed by fire in Harwich

Chevy El Camino destroyed by fire in Harwich

June 7, 2025


HARWICH – Earlier Saturday evening, Harwich firefighters responded to a car fire on Bells Neck Road. The was quickly knocked down and there were no injuries. The vehicle, a vintage Chevy El Camino, appeared to be a total loss.

