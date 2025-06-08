HARWICH – Earlier Saturday evening, Harwich firefighters responded to a car fire on Bells Neck Road. The was quickly knocked down and there were no injuries. The vehicle, a vintage Chevy El Camino, appeared to be a total loss.
Chevy El Camino destroyed by fire in Harwich
June 7, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable delegates vote against plan to remove Chatham buoys
- Housing documentary to be viewed at Chatham’s Orpheum Theater on Saturday
- Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox hosting this year’s Cape League All-Star Game
- LISTEN: World Ocean Day this Sunday with Center for Coastal Studies
- LISTEN: AmeriCorps funding restored for Cape Cod
- Yarmouth lobsterman given OK to sell on town property pending town meeting on residential zoning issue
- Fundraising figures coming in for 2025 Walk for Hope
- Eastham resident receives emeritus status from Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Cicadas making quite the buzz on Upper Cape
- LISTEN: Quahog Day summer forecasts, booming business on Cape with Chamber of Commerce
- Canadian fires likely won’t impact Cape Cod air quality, though vivid sunsets expected
- Cape Cod Healthcare launches automated prescription dispenser ‘InstyMeds’
- Barnstable County questions immigrant sanctuary designation by DHS