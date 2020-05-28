MASHPEE – A chicken coop was gutted by fire Wednesday evening in Mashpee. The fire broke out on Forest Drive about 9:30 PM. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames. It was not immediately clear if any animals were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Chicken coop burns in Mashpee
May 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
