Chicken coop burns in Mashpee

May 27, 2020

MASHPEE – A chicken coop was gutted by fire Wednesday evening in Mashpee. The fire broke out on Forest Drive about 9:30 PM. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames. It was not immediately clear if any animals were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

