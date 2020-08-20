YARMOUTH – Rescuers were called to the Cape Cod Inflatable Park on Route 28 in Yarmouth shortly before 10:30 AM Thursday. According to reports, a child had fallen. The injuries were serious enough for rescuers to call for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a pediatric trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Child airlifted after reported fall at Yarmouth water park
August 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
