Child airlifted after reported fall at Yarmouth water park

Child airlifted after reported fall at Yarmouth water park

August 20, 2020

YARMOUTH – Rescuers were called to the Cape Cod Inflatable Park on Route 28 in Yarmouth shortly before 10:30 AM Thursday. According to reports, a child had fallen. The injuries were serious enough for rescuers to call for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a pediatric trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

