Child bitten in face by dog in Brewster

Child bitten in face by dog in Brewster

May 16, 2020

BREWSTER – A young girl was reportedly bitten in the face by a dog in Brewster late Saturday afternoon. Rescuers were called to a residence off Red Top Road and took the girl to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Animal Control is investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

