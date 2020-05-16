BREWSTER – A young girl was reportedly bitten in the face by a dog in Brewster late Saturday afternoon. Rescuers were called to a residence off Red Top Road and took the girl to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Animal Control is investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Child bitten in face by dog in Brewster
May 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
