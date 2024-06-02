FALMOUTH – An approximately 4-year-old child reportedly nearly drowned in Falmouth Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at Grew’s Pond at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street. Bystanders performed CPR on the child who reportedly was conscious as rescuers arraigned for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly him to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Child flown off-Cape after near drowning in Falmouth
June 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
