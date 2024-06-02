You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child flown off-Cape after near drowning in Falmouth

Child flown off-Cape after near drowning in Falmouth

June 2, 2024

FALMOUTH – An approximately 4-year-old child reportedly nearly drowned in Falmouth Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at Grew’s Pond at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street. Bystanders performed CPR on the child who reportedly was conscious as rescuers arraigned for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly him to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

