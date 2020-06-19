ORLEANS – A child had to be dug out after reportedly being buried up to his neck in sand at Nauset Beach in Orleans. The incident happened sometime after 5 PM Friday evening. Rescuers were able dig the child out and he was evaluated at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Child freed after getting stuck in sand at Nauset Beach in Orleans
June 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
