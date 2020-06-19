You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child freed after getting stuck in sand at Nauset Beach in Orleans

Child freed after getting stuck in sand at Nauset Beach in Orleans

June 19, 2020

ORLEANS – A child had to be dug out after reportedly being buried up to his neck in sand at Nauset Beach in Orleans. The incident happened sometime after 5 PM Friday evening. Rescuers were able dig the child out and he was evaluated at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

