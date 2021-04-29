EASTHAM – A child was injured after reportedly falling out a window to the ground 1 story below. The incident happened at a residence off Campground Road about 4:25 PM Thursday. The child was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Child injured after falling out of a window in Eastham
April 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
