Child injured after falling out of a window in Eastham

April 29, 2021

EASTHAM – A child was injured after reportedly falling out a window to the ground 1 story below. The incident happened at a residence off Campground Road about 4:25 PM Thursday. The child was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

