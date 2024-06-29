You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child injured in bike accident on Provincelands Road in Provincetown

Child injured in bike accident on Provincelands Road in Provincetown

June 29, 2024

PROVINCETOWN –  An approximately 12-year-old child was injured in an apparent bike accident in Provincetown around 3 PM Saturday. The incident reportedly happened at the tunnel on the Provincelands Bike Trail near the Provincelands Visitor Center in the Cape Cod National Seashore. EMTs inquired on a medevac but transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

