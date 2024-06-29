PROVINCETOWN – An approximately 12-year-old child was injured in an apparent bike accident in Provincetown around 3 PM Saturday. The incident reportedly happened at the tunnel on the Provincelands Bike Trail near the Provincelands Visitor Center in the Cape Cod National Seashore. EMTs inquired on a medevac but transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Child injured in bike accident on Provincelands Road in Provincetown
June 29, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
