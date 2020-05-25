You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child injured in fall at Breakwater in Provincetown

Child injured in fall at Breakwater in Provincetown

May 25, 2020

A full view of the West End Breakwater from the end of Commercial Street to Long Point

PROVINCETOWN – A child was injured after reportedly slipping and falling at the West End Breakwater. The approximately 4-year-old child suffered a cut to his head. Firefighters were able to reach the scene near the far end of the breakwater by boat. The child was brought to shore and evaluated by EMTs. The breakwater has been the scene of dozens of medical calls for falls over the years.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 