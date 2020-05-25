PROVINCETOWN – A child was injured after reportedly slipping and falling at the West End Breakwater. The approximately 4-year-old child suffered a cut to his head. Firefighters were able to reach the scene near the far end of the breakwater by boat. The child was brought to shore and evaluated by EMTs. The breakwater has been the scene of dozens of medical calls for falls over the years.
Child injured in fall at Breakwater in Provincetown
May 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- 1 Additional COVID-19 Death, 8 Cases Reported on Cape
- Survey Shows Travelers Still Interested in Summer on Cape Cod
- Cape Cod Foundation Launches Harwich Fund
- Sandwich Officials Say Election Precautions Were Successful
- Massachusetts RMV Extending Renewal Dates
- Monthly State Unemployment Estimates Show More Job Loss
- Barnstable Recreation to Offer Modified Summer Programs
- Massachusetts Wins Approval to Participate in EBT Program
- Local Fisherman Set Up Facebook Page To Sell Fish Off The Dock
- Real Estate Sales Drop Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
- Boys and Girls Club Wants to ‘Keep Them Hopping’
- Attorney General Healey Seeks Consumer Protection
- Nicholas Xiarhos Honored By NASCAR