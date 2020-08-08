Child pulled from pool at Yarmouth hotel

YARMOUTH – A child was reportedly pulled from the swimming pool at the Bayside Resort on Route 28 in Yarmouth just after 10 AM Saturday. According to reports, a parent administered CPR on the child who was conscious before being rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

The hotel has had a tragic history with that pool. On August 20th, 2014 two girls were pulled from the pool and given CPR. One of the girls did not survive, the other was in critical condition. In December of 2014, a Medford man was pulled from the pool and could not be saved.