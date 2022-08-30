You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child riding bicycle struck by car in Falmouth

Child riding bicycle struck by car in Falmouth

August 30, 2022

FALMOUTH – A child on a bike and a car collided in Falmouth around 5:15 PM Tuesday. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was enroute to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

