FALMOUTH – A child on a bike and a car collided in Falmouth around 5:15 PM Tuesday. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was enroute to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Child riding bicycle struck by car in Falmouth
August 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
