Child safe after getting carried out on inflatable in current at Sandy Neck

WEST BARNSTABLE – Scary moments at Sandy Neck Beach after a child on an inflatable raft began drifting out in the current sometime before 1:30 PM Wednesday. A kayaker was able to reach the child and his parents who reportedly swam out after him. They were reported to be about 100 yards offshore at the time. The kayaker was able to bring all parties safely to shore. The child was evaluated but appeared to be uninjured.