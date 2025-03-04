BOURNE – A child was reportedly struck by a car in Bourne around 6:45 PM Monday. According to reports, the victim was accidentally struck by a family member at a location on Barlow’s Landing Road. The child was taken by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Further details were not immediately available.
Child struck by car in Bourne
March 3, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
