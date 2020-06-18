HARWICH – A child was reportedly struck by a car in Harwich around 6:40 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Main Street near Depot Street. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible wrist injury. Harwich Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Child struck by car in Harwich
June 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
