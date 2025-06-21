HYANNIS – A child was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis Saturday afternoon. The incident happened sometime after 4:30 PM on Bearse’s Way at General Patton Drive. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Child struck by car in Hyannis
June 21, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
