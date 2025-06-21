You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child struck by car in Hyannis

Child struck by car in Hyannis

June 21, 2025

HYANNIS – A child was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis Saturday afternoon. The incident happened sometime after 4:30 PM on Bearse’s Way at General Patton Drive. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

