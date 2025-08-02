You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child taken to hospital after being struck in head by baseball

Child taken to hospital after being struck in head by baseball

August 1, 2025

BOURNE  – A child was injured after reportedly being struck in the head by a baseball. The incident happened at Doran Field at the Upper Cape Cod Regional Vocational Teach School off Sandwich Road shortly before 10 PM Friday. The victim was taken by ambulance to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. No further details were immediately available.

