SANDWICH – Rescuers rushed to the swimming pool at the Ridge Club on County Club Road shortly before 7 PM after reports a child reportedly had nearly drowned. The victim was conscious when crews arrived and was taken to a hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Child taken to hospital after reported near-drowning in Sandwich
June 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
