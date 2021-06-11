You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child taken to hospital after reported near-drowning in Sandwich

Child taken to hospital after reported near-drowning in Sandwich

June 11, 2021

SANDWICH – Rescuers rushed to the swimming pool at the Ridge Club on County Club Road shortly before 7 PM after reports a child reportedly had nearly drowned. The victim was conscious when crews arrived and was taken to a hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 