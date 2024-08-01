FALMOUTH – An approximately 5-year-old child was transported to Falmouth Hospital after reportedly falling into a pool in Falmouth sometime after 6 PM. It happened at the Beach Breeze Inn on Shore St. According to reports, bystanders performed CPR on the victim who was conscious when transported. Further details were not immediately available.
Child taken to hospital after reportedly falling into pool in Falmouth
August 1, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
