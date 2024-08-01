You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child taken to hospital after reportedly falling into pool in Falmouth

Child taken to hospital after reportedly falling into pool in Falmouth

August 1, 2024

FALMOUTH – An approximately 5-year-old child was transported to Falmouth Hospital after reportedly falling into a pool in Falmouth sometime after 6 PM. It happened at the Beach Breeze Inn on Shore St. According to reports, bystanders performed CPR on the victim who was conscious when transported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 